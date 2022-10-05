Chamber hosts series of candidate forums before Nov. 8 election

The Homer Chamber of Commerce is hosting a series of debates throughout October. The first of these forums is scheduled for this Thursday, at 6 p.m. Candidates for the Alaska governor’s race will meet at Lands End Resort, in Homer.

Democratic candidate Les Gara and former Gov. Bill Walker, an independent, confirmed their attendance. Both men hope to unseat the incumbent, Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy, who declined an invitation to the event.

A fourth challenger, former Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce did not respond to a debate request, according to the Homer Chamber of Commerce. Both Dunleavy and Pierce have declined several statewide candidate forums .

Thursday's forum is just one in a series of debates organized by the chamber in this season’s election cycle. Two other debates are scheduled for later this month.

State House District 6 candidates square off on Oct.13. For that debate, incumbent Rep. Sarah Vance, a republican, faces non-partisan challengers Louie Flora and Ginger Bryant. On Oct. 20, State Senate District C candidates will discuss their bids for the seat. That debate includes incumbent Sen. Gary Stevens, a republican, and republican challengers Heath Smith and Walter Jones. Both of those forums will be held at the Kenai Peninsula College from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

All the candidate forums are open to the public and will be streamed live on ZOOM. A link for the upcoming gubernatorial debate is available on the chamber’s Facebook page and website. It will be broadcast on Thursday, Oct. 6, beginning at 6 p.m.

You can also listen to all the debates right here on KBBI AM 890 or online at kbbi.org.

