Crash on Baycrest sparks power outage for 550 Homer residents

A crash on Baycrest caused a power outage in Homer Monday afternoon. Officials report no one was seriously injured in the accident, but just over 550 Homer Electric Association members were impacted by the outage, which lasted about two hours.

Homer Police Chief Mark Robl said Wednesday that an Anchor Point resident was driving a truck when he likely fell asleep at the wheel.

Steve Cannon, director of operations for HEA, said the truck then hit an HEA pole on Baycrest.

“They hit the pole, broke the pole and caused the outage,” he said. “This outage caused a circuit to open at the Diamond Ridge substation, taking about 556 people out of power.”

Cannon said members in the Baycrest and Diamond Ridge areas lost power around 2:20 p.m. It was back up just about two hours later.

He said the pole was repaired and that he doesn’t expect any other power issues from the crash moving forward.