Every year Homer Grown produce an episode about Soils. In anticipation of a trip to Kotzebue to conduct interviews with Arctic gardeners, we thought it was important to understand what is happening below the surface in Northern climates. Our guests are Glenna Gannon, Assistant Professor of Sustainable Food Systems at the University of Alaska, Fairbanks, Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources and Extension. She is also part of Permafrost Grown, a 5 year study on permafrost's relation to farming. And we talk with Monica Kopp the Ag Program Coordinator for Homer Soil and Water Conservation District about ice formations unique to Arctic environments.

