Municipal Elections

-
What are the responsibilities of a Homer City Council member? What is the difference between a resolution and a memorandum? Encouraging citizen…
-
Homer Mayor Beth Wythe, and Council Member David Lewis joined KBBI's Quinton Chandler to discuss the December 1st Special Election in the City of Homer to…
-
Today it is Election Day again. The City of Homer is holding a special run-off election to fill one last city council seat for a three year term. The two…
-
Alaska Statute only allows general law cities to tax the same items taxed by their borough unless the borough makes an exception. Kenai Peninsula Borough…
-
Donna Aderhold is one of six people who ran for two Homer City Council seats this year and so far she is the only confirmed winner. Aderhold spoke with…
-
Election Day is over. The preliminary results for candidate races and multiple ballot propositions were released by the Kenai Peninsula Borough and the…
-
Three of the four propositions on the Kenai Peninsula Borough ballot passed on Tuesday. Proposition number one, called for a repeal of a controversial…
-
The Kenai Peninsula Borough 2015 Municipal Election is less than a month away and there are two candidates competing for the South Peninsula seat. Anchor…
-
Willy Dunne, Candidate for the District 9 seat of the Kenai Peninsula Borough joined Host Quinton Chandler to discuss his positions and issues facing the…
-
Homer’s 2015 Regular Election is coming up on October 6th. The City has two open city council seats and six candidates competing for them. Over the past…