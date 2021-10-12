-
Southeast and Southcentral Alaska Pacific halibut charter regulations during the 2019 season will be similar to last year’s rules. The North Pacific…
-
After some uncertainty, U.S. and Canadian commissioners on the International Pacific Halibut Commission agreed on catch limits for halibut fisheries from…
-
The International Pacific Halibut Commission will meet next week in British Columbia to set season dates and catch limits for the Pacific Halibut season…
-
The North Pacific Fishery Management Council could be taking additional steps to reduce the catch of halibut by the charter fleet in the central Gulf of…
-
As prices and demand for Pacific halibut have fallen in Alaska, commercial fishermen say a new Canadian competitor is to blame. Since 2012, Canadian…
-
U.S. and Canadian members on the International Pacific Halibut Commission, or IPHC, met earlier this month in an effort to resolve their differences over…
-
The total allowable catch for the 2018 Pacific halibut season in the Gulf of Alaska and Southeast will be set slightly lower than what U.S. commissioners…
-
The National Marine Fisheries Service announced nominees to fill two seats on the International Pacific Halibut Commission Thursday. Four Alaskans were…
-
The International Pacific Halibut Commission, or IPHC, will set the total allowable catch for halibut along the West Coast next week. At its interim…
-
The International Pacific Halibut Commission, or the IPHC, will kick off its annual meeting in Portland Monday. The international regulatory body is…