Homer High School Sports

When indoor high school sports continue after spring break, athletes on the floor will be required to wear face coverings while competing. During the…
On this Thursday morning’s Covid Brief with Kathleen Gustafson, Homer High School Principal Douglas Waclawski was asked about how the school is handling…
A Homer High School senior has signed to swim for the University of Utah Utes. As first reported by Swim Swam Magazine, Madison Story will begin her…
This week, Pegge Erkeneff, spokesperson for the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District and Derotha Ferraro of South Peninsula Hospital, answer listener…
*UPDATE* Second coach tests positive.No students have tested positive as of yet for Covid-19 among Homer High School football players, after they were…
As parents and their kids prepare for a return of school in a couple of weeks, some students are already involved in school activities -- practice for…
The Mariners boys soccer team won its first game in the Division II state soccer championship Thursday. The Mariners defeated Grace Christian five to one…
The Homer High School Nordic Girls Ski team won first place in the state competition last Thursday through Saturday in Fairbanks, and it’s the first time…