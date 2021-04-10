© 2021 KBBI
Check the Pantry
Sunday mornings at 10AM
Hosted by Jeff Lockwood

Join host Jeff Lockwood and his guest in the KBBI studios in downtown Homer to explore food through its ingredients - one per week.  From cooking techniques to cultural importance to personal stories, Check the Pantry examines the question all of us ask every day - "Hey, what's for dinner?"

  • Blue Crab
    Education
    Check the Pantry: Blue Crab
    Jeff Lockwood
    ,
    Host Jeff Lockwood makes a shrimp and blue crab gumbo with his mom, Patricia Lockwood, at his aunt Patsy Johnson's house in Iowa, LA, a couple of weeks…
  • Lard
    Education
    Lard
    Jeff Lockwood
    ,
    It might get a bad rap these days, but rendered pig fat is still an excellent cooking medium. Jeff Lockwood uses it to make a pot pie, as well as…
  • Liver mousse
    Education
    Chicken Liver
    Jeff Lockwood
    ,
    On this week's Check the Pantry, Jeff Lockwood gets dirty with some rice and silky smooth with some chicken liver pate. Well, not as smooth as he'd like,…
  • Black Cod
    Education
    Black Cod
    Jeff Lockwood
    ,
    Whether you call it black cod, sablefish, or something else entirely, Anaplopoma fimbria can always be called delicious. Jeff Lockwood makes black cod…
  • Vermouth
    Education
    Vermouth
    Jeff Lockwood
    ,
    On this week's Check the Pantry, Jeff Lockwood sits down with vermouth enthusiast Matt Iverson of Turnagain Vines for an in-depth look at the many faces…
  • Smoked Salmon Chowder Poutine
    Education
    Cheese Curds
    Jeff Lockwood
    ,
    The Québécois classic poutine demands fresh, squeaky cheese curds, which are difficult to find in Alaska. Jeff Lockwood takes matters into his own hands,…
  • Red Wine Vinegar
    Education
    Vinegar
    Jeff Lockwood
    ,
    Vinegar's much more than a component of vinaigrette. Jeff Lockwood turns it into a beverage, a barbecue sauce, and a quick pickle.This season of Check the…
  • Ground beef
    Education
    Ground Beef
    Jeff Lockwood
    ,
    With grilling season upon us, Jeff Lockwood breaks out the grinder to see what grinding technique means for a hamburger patty. Plus buns and onion…
  • Green onions
    Education
    Green Onions
    Jeff Lockwood
    ,
    Green onions are more than just a last-minute garnish. For this week's Check the Pantry, Jeff Lockwood makes the classic Chinese snack scallion pancakes…
  • Wood
    Education
    Wood
    Jeff Lockwood
    ,
    It's hard to cook without fire, and you can't have fire without fuel. Wood's been the #1 choice throughout history. Jeff Lockwood is joined by former…
