© 2024 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI Recordings
Bunnell Arts By Air

Bunnell Arts by Air - Ouija BeeGees

By Simon Lopez
Published May 30, 2024 at 10:11 AM AKDT
Shawn Gottfried

A rock’n’roll band hailing from Anchorage, The Ouija BeeGees have been knockin’ on eardrums since 2022. Recent shows include Out North and Van’s Dive Bar in Anchorage. Blistering guitars, a booming backbeat, and dynamo vocals, they’ll get your ears ringin’ and liver achin’. The Ouija BeeGees will have you feeling younger and older at the same time. The Ouija BeeGees includes Katelyn Guinn, Vocals; Andy Angstman, Drums; Beth Hesse, Bass; and Mike Sauffer, Guitar.

Tags
Bunnell Arts By Air Bunnell Street Arts Center
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez
Related Content