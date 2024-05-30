Bunnell Arts by Air - Ouija BeeGees

A rock’n’roll band hailing from Anchorage, The Ouija BeeGees have been knockin’ on eardrums since 2022. Recent shows include Out North and Van’s Dive Bar in Anchorage. Blistering guitars, a booming backbeat, and dynamo vocals, they’ll get your ears ringin’ and liver achin’. The Ouija BeeGees will have you feeling younger and older at the same time. The Ouija BeeGees includes Katelyn Guinn, Vocals; Andy Angstman, Drums; Beth Hesse, Bass; and Mike Sauffer, Guitar.