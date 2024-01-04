Bunnell Arts by Air - John Cottingham

“Originally hailing from the UK, I came to Alaska in the summer of ’95 with a guitar & banjo in hand,’ says John. “I fell in love with the town of Homer and decided to make it my home which it has been to this day. I developed an interest in creating and performing music in my early teens and it has been an obsession and guiding light ever since. I am delighted the Bunnell Street Gallery has given me the opportunity to perform a solo show which will feature original songs & compositions from past to present.”

- John Cottingham

