Bunnell Arts by Air - John Cottingham

By Simon Lopez
Published January 4, 2024 at 2:38 PM AKST
Shawn Gottfried

“Originally hailing from the UK, I came to Alaska in the summer of ’95 with a guitar & banjo in hand,’ says John. “I fell in love with the town of Homer and decided to make it my home which it has been to this day. I developed an interest in creating and performing music in my early teens and it has been an obsession and guiding light ever since. I am delighted the Bunnell Street Gallery has given me the opportunity to perform a solo show which will feature original songs & compositions from past to present.”

- John Cottingham

Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
