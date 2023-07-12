© 2023 KBBI
KBBI Recordings
Bunnell Arts By Air

Bunnell Arts by Air - tiny bill cody

By Simon Lopez
Published July 12, 2023 at 9:34 AM AKDT
Shawn Gottfried
/

tiny bill cody is the performance alter ego of Tor Lukasik-Foss, a Canadian artist whose creative practice integrates music, performance, storytelling and visual art. He has performed for over two decades in solo shows, fringe musicals, country music reviews, and performance art operas. His original songs begin with voice and a percussive guitar to tell about the human experience as it succumbs to an inevitable procession of minor sins, private ambitions, subtle fears, fragile humiliations, and tiny levities. They graft themselves onto the roots of sturdier rhythms and traditions in order to be more widely understood.

Bunnell Arts By Air Bunnell Street Arts Center
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
