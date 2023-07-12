Bunnell Arts by Air - tiny bill cody

Arlo Hannigan is a singer/songwriter from Nome. His sound has been compared to artists such as Townes Van Zandt, Leonard Cohen, and Nick Drake. Death By Daydream (2017), which features artists such as Jon Rauhouse (Neko Case) and Bo Koester (My Morning Jacket), as well as Jacob Valenzuela (Calexico), is among the more notable of Hannigan’s releases. More recently, Harder To Return (2020), recorded over the beginning months of the pandemic, features fiddler and troubadour Jackie Rae Daniels. Hannigan’s grant awarded project, Fresh Water (2015), continues to air nationwide on Native Voice One. Hannigan is currently working on a new album.



The Bunnell Arts by Air radio series features Alaska and visiting musicians in all genres and is co-produced by Bunnell Street Arts Center and KBBI to support local artists and musicians and celebrate our community. Initial funding came from a Coronavirus Non-Profit Relief grant from the Alaska Community Foundation, and continues with support from the Alaska Community Foundation’s AKCanDo grant and a Quick Response grant from the Homer Foundation. Audience is limited and must be seated at 6:45pm to be ready for radio broadcast promptly at 7pm.