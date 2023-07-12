Bunnell Arts by Air - tiny bill cody
tiny bill cody is the performance alter ego of Tor Lukasik-Foss, a Canadian artist whose creative practice integrates music, performance, storytelling and visual art. He has performed for over two decades in solo shows, fringe musicals, country music reviews, and performance art operas. His original songs begin with voice and a percussive guitar to tell about the human experience as it succumbs to an inevitable procession of minor sins, private ambitions, subtle fears, fragile humiliations, and tiny levities. They graft themselves onto the roots of sturdier rhythms and traditions in order to be more widely understood.