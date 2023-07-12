Bunnell Arts by Air - Orion Donicht

Raised by wolves in the Matanuska valley, Orion Donicht has been making music and merriment all around Alaska for almost three decades. From seminal punk band Stubby’s Crack Co. to the acoustic stylings of the Spenard Satans Old Times Club House Band to the hundred of songs in four hour power solo shows to the acerbic jazz of The Life Ain’t Fairview Trio, and now back to his punk roots with DiscopianS. Currently living his best life in Homer with his long time partner and their dog and cat.