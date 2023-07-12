© 2023 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI Recordings
Bunnell Arts By Air

Bunnell Arts by Air - Orion Donicht

By Simon Lopez
Published July 12, 2023 at 9:29 AM AKDT
Shawn Gottfried
/

Raised by wolves in the Matanuska valley, Orion Donicht has been making music and merriment all around Alaska for almost three decades. From seminal punk band Stubby’s Crack Co. to the acoustic stylings of the Spenard Satans Old Times Club House Band to the hundred of songs in four hour power solo shows to the acerbic jazz of The Life Ain’t Fairview Trio, and now back to his punk roots with DiscopianS. Currently living his best life in Homer with his long time partner and their dog and cat.

Tags
Bunnell Arts By Air Bunnell Street Arts Center
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez
Related Content