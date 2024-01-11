Bunnell Arts by Air - Atz Lee Kilcher

Atz Lee Kilcher is a celebrated stage musician who has anchored local bands Yellow Cabin and Three Legged Mule. He is a trained sound engineer and leading character in “Alaska: The Last Frontier” based in Homer.

“Songs from a Lifetime” brings an eclectic variety of introspective wordplay and joyful meanderings along with a dose of sorrow and realism in this night of music. Says Atz Lee, “These stories and poetry that no longer can be confined within the constructs of my own mind… My long awaited solo career starts here.”