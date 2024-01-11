© 2024 KBBI
KBBI Recordings
Bunnell Arts By Air

Bunnell Arts by Air - Atz Lee Kilcher

By Simon Lopez
Published January 11, 2024 at 1:43 PM AKST
Shawn Gottfried

Atz Lee Kilcher is a celebrated stage musician who has anchored local bands Yellow Cabin and Three Legged Mule. He is a trained sound engineer and leading character in “Alaska: The Last Frontier” based in Homer.

“Songs from a Lifetime” brings an eclectic variety of introspective wordplay and joyful meanderings along with a dose of sorrow and realism in this night of music. Says Atz Lee, “These stories and poetry that no longer can be confined within the constructs of my own mind… My long awaited solo career starts here.”

Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
