Bunnell Arts by Air - Rick Zelinsky and Lena Lukina
Alaskan artists Rick Zelinsky and Lena Lukina present a concert of beautiful sounds of saxophones, electronic wind synthesizer and viola.
Sometimes meditative, sometimes driving. Is it classical? Jazz? Ambient, nature or electronic music? It’s all of these and more. The new ensemble, Alaska Electronic Orchestra (AEO), presents Zelinsky’s new compositions, electronic production and saxophones while featuring exciting guest master musicians. Each concert is a special and unique moment in time.