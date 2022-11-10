© 2022 KBBI
Chris Kincaid photo.jpeg
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Bunnell Arts By Air
Bunnell Arts By Air

Bunnell Arts by Air - Rick Zelinsky and Lena Lukina

Published November 10, 2022 at 9:37 AM AKST
Bunnell Arts By Air
Shawn Gottfried
/

Alaskan artists Rick Zelinsky and Lena Lukina present a concert of beautiful sounds of saxophones, electronic wind synthesizer and viola.

Sometimes meditative, sometimes driving. Is it classical? Jazz? Ambient, nature or electronic music? It’s all of these and more. The new ensemble, Alaska Electronic Orchestra (AEO), presents Zelinsky’s new compositions, electronic production and saxophones while featuring exciting guest master musicians. Each concert is a special and unique moment in time.

Tags
Bunnell Arts By Air Bunnell Street Arts Center Rick Zelinsky and Lena Lukina
Josh Krohn
Josh is a graduate of the University of Nebraska with a degree in communications and broadcasting, and a Certified Audio Engineer through the Society of Broadcast Engineers. At 13, he got his first taste for public radio when he interned at KBBI, an experience that shaped his career. Josh returns to Homer after twelve years with Classical 90.7 KVNO, in Omaha, Nebraska, where he was senior audio engineer and production coordinator. Previously he was station manager/general manager of KUHB-FM, St. Paul, Alaska, in the Pribilof Islands.
See stories by Josh Krohn
Related Content
  • Bunnell Arts By Air
    Bunnell Arts By Air
    The Bunnell Arts by Air radio series features Alaskan and visiting musicians in all genres, and is co-produced by Bunnell Street Arts Center and KBBI to support local artists and musicians and celebrate our community. Initial funding came from a Coronavirus Non-Profit Relief grant from the Alaska Community Foundation, and continues with support from the Alaska Community Foundation’s AKCanDo grant and a Quick Response grant from the Homer Foundation.
  • BABA - Nathan Hall
    Bunnell Arts by Air - Nathan Hall
    Jeff Lockwood
    Nathan Hall performed at Bunnell Street Arts Center April 15, 2022.
  • January_SharpShins.jpg
    Bunnell Arts By Air - Dylan Smith
    Jeff Lockwood
    Dylan Smith performed at the Bunnell Street Arts Center on January 21, 2022.