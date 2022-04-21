Bunnell Arts by Air - Nathan Hall

Hailed as a “seriously talented composer” by the Denver Post, Nathan

Hall’s works have been deemed “fearless” in their multifaceted

expressions of the composer’s personal and musical identity. Nathan uses

music as an artistic medium to explore a variety of fields including

science, nature, the fine arts, history, and sexuality. There is an

emotional resonance present in all of Nathan’s works, from his

traditional classical pieces for chamber ensembles to experimental

electronic pieces, sound sculptures, and multimedia projects.