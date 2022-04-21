© 2022 KBBI
Bunnell Arts by Air - Nathan Hall

Published April 21, 2022 at 5:15 PM AKDT
Nathan Hall, piano; Kevin Co, accordion; and Scott Bartlett, percussion perform during Bunnell Arts by Air

Hailed as a “seriously talented composer” by the Denver Post, Nathan
Hall’s works have been deemed “fearless” in their multifaceted
expressions of the composer’s personal and musical identity. Nathan uses
music as an artistic medium to explore a variety of fields including
science, nature, the fine arts, history, and sexuality. There is an
emotional resonance present in all of Nathan’s works, from his
traditional classical pieces for chamber ensembles to experimental
electronic pieces, sound sculptures, and multimedia projects.

