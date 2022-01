SharpShins is the musical alter-ego/solo outlet for

Alaskan musician Dylan Smith. Years as a sideman and arranger helping to

polish the sound of others has given Smith a keen ear for Good Songs of

any era. Alongside original songs, early rock and soul, psych-garage

freakouts, preening glam, skinny-tie power pop and gloomy post-punk –

All coexist under SharpShins’ umbrella, rendered with his distinctive

voice and deceptively simple guitar work.