Story follows mother's footsteps into collegiate competition

By Jay Barrett 1 hour ago

Homer High School's Madison Story has signed to compete for the Utah Utes swim team
Credit Univ. Utah

    A Homer High School senior has signed to swim for the University of Utah Utes.

    As first reported by Swim Swam Magazine, Madison Story will begin her college swimming career this fall.

In November 2019, as a junior, Story won the Alaska High School State Championship in the 200 Individual Medley and finished 2nd in the 100 breaststroke. She also led off Homer’s 3rd-place 200 freestyle relay with a split of 24.72 seconds.

While this school year’s Alaska High School State Championship meet was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, there was an unofficial “Alaska State HS Club Invitational meet” held in its place. At that meet, Story won those same two events, including with a best time in the 200 IM of 2:06.03.

She kicked off her 2020-2021 high school swimming season by breaking the Homer High School records in both the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke. While neither is a primary event for her, both were best times.

Notably, her time of 59.05 in the 100 backstroke broke the old school record that was set in 1992 by her mother, the former Corise Bittner. Corise went on to swim collegiately at the University of San Diego before returning to Homer. In fact, when Madison Story won her state title in the 200 IM, she became Homer High School’s first Alaska state champion in girls swimming since her mom, who won 3 titles in the 100 backstroke and another in the 200 IM before graduating in 1994.

 

Tags: 
Madison Story
Kachemak Swim Club
Homer High School Sports

