Homer Grown, Episode 5: Saving Water

By Desiree Hagen 2 minutes ago

Mike Gracz's water catchment tanks
Credit Mike Gracz

For the latest episode of Homer Grown, hosted by Desiree Hagen:

This week we talk about local hydrology and tactics for saving water.

We speak with Don McNamara co-owner and operator of Oceanside Farm about rain catchment systems for high tunnels and methods to better utilize water in your garden or farm.

Local hydrologist Mike Gracz outlines how to construct an extensive rain catchment system for your home or farm operation and talks about local wetland hydrology.

Pam Voeller, District Conservationist with the Natural Resources Conservation Service, shares ways NRCS can assist local farmers with improving their water practices,

and Kyra Wagner provides our Tech Minute. 

