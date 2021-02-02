COVID Update: Register today for Homer's weekend vaccine clinic, SVT Seldovia is vaccinating today

Registration begins today, Tuesday February 2, for the Homer Incident Command Team's COVID-19 vaccination clinics. The clinics are scheduled for this Friday and Saturday, February 5 and 6 at the Christian Community Church on Bartlett Street in Homer.

The hospital has 500 doses of Moderna vaccine for eligible people - senior citizens, healthcare workers, EMS and fire workers and long term care facility staff and residents.



To register for the clinic, go to the hospital's website, not to the State of Alaska registration page. Registration for this weekend's clinic begins at 10 a.m. today, Tuesday.



This weekend's clinic is not for people who received their first shot on January 15 or 16. SPH will administer their second dose shots on February 12 and 13.



People who were on the waitlist for the January clinic, and did not get a vaccine will have to register again. No names were forwarded from the last clinic.



SPH spokesperson Derotha Ferraro says the City of Homer's vaccine helpline also begins at 10 Tuesday morning.

" ...but if you have a computer and can operate it ok, or a phone that you can operate ok, we ask you to go ahead to make your own appointment and leave the appointments over on that phone line for the people who really need that technical assistance," Ferraro said.



People without internet or needing assistance can call 435-3188 after 10 Tuesday morning and the team at Homer City Hall will assist with making appointments. Ferraro says that anyone in the community can pitch in and help schedule appointments for seniors on the hospital website.



"If you know somebody in the 65 years or older category, and they might not be computer savvy or might not be good on the phone, you can help them. All that is needed is first and last name, date of birth and a phone number. You can gather that information in advance and make it on their behalf," said Ferraro.



Positivity rates on the Southern Kenai Peninsula have dropped in the past few weeks. The local rate is now 1.3 percent. The continuing decline in numbers of positive cases prompted Homer's COVID Incident Command Team to lower the City's alert level from red to orange. City of Homer Information Officer Jenny Carroll says that means a couple of City facilities are now open with some limitations.





"At the orange level, the HERC is now open for activities, by reservation only, on the City of Homer website. The library is open during specific periods during the day by appointment as well. You can go to the City website and sign up for a session at the library," Carroll said.





South Peninsula Hospital's vaccine registration portal goes live this morning at 10 a.m.Go to sphosp.org to sign up. The City of Homer's helpline for seniors who need assistance is 435-3188. That number also goes live at 10 a.m Tuesday.



Also today, SVT Health and Wellness is vaccinating their patients in Seldovia. Residents of Seldovia who are patients of SVT Health and Wellness, 65 and over, can call 435-3262 for information. SVT also welcomes new patients, but a medical visit is required to establish care as a patient of their community health center.