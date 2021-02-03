Coffee Table - Feb. 3, 2021: Sunflower stars, students and snowshoes at CACS

The Center for Alaskan Coastal Studies takes the wheel on the Coffee Table this morning.



Click on the audio below to hear host, Kathleen Gustafson and panelists from CACS: Beth Trowbridge - Executive Director, Katie Gavenus - Program Director, Henry Rieske - Wynn Nature Center /CoastWalk Coordinator and Shannon Moore. School Coordinator/Peterson Bay Field Station coordinator.

They have the latest on sea star wasting in the bay and information about student and recreational programs at The Wynn Nature Center, Peterson Bay Field Station and about how anyone can participate in CACS programs from home.





