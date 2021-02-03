Related Program: 
Coffee Table

Coffee Table - Feb. 3, 2021: Sunflower stars, students and snowshoes at CACS

By 12 minutes ago

Sunflower sea stars, once plentiful in Kachemak Bay, are now listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.
Credit CC BY-SA 3.0

The Center for Alaskan Coastal Studies takes the wheel on the Coffee Table this morning. 

Click on the audio below to hear host, Kathleen Gustafson and panelists from CACS: Beth Trowbridge - Executive Director, Katie Gavenus - Program Director, Henry Rieske - Wynn Nature Center /CoastWalk Coordinator and Shannon Moore. School Coordinator/Peterson Bay Field Station coordinator.

They have the latest on sea star wasting in the bay and information about student and recreational programs at The Wynn Nature Center, Peterson Bay Field Station and about how anyone can participate in CACS programs from home.

Tags: 
Center for Alaskan Coastal Studies
Wynn Nature Center
Peterson Bay Field Station
sea star wasting syndrome
CoastWalk
Coffee Table

Related Content

CoastWalk Volunteers Clean Up Local Beaches

By Shahla Farzan Nov 3, 2016
Photo courtesy of the Center for Alaskan Coastal Studies

For over 30 years, the Center for Alaskan Coastal Studies in Homer has organized its annual CoastWalk.

As part of the program, hundreds of volunteers collect trash on Kachemak Bay beaches each fall. Many of those volunteers return year after year to the same stretch of beach.

Embedding in the Arctic Sea

By Sep 15, 2019
MOSAiC

Today is a travel day for Katie Gavenus. She’s the program director at the Center for Alaskan Coastal Studies in Homer. Often, when she’s packing she’s headed for Peterson Bay Field Station or to join the crew of the Tiglax. But today, she’s flying to Norway to join the MOSAiC Expedition, organized by The Alfred Wegner Institute based in Bremerhaven, Germany.