Whether you call it black cod, sablefish, or something else entirely, Anaplopoma fimbria can always be called delicious. Jeff Lockwood makes black cod court-bouillon, smoked black cod boudin balls, and a smoked black cod and garlic scape farmer's cheese dip.

This season of Check the Pantry is made possible by the generous support of Bay Realty and The Grog Shop.

Produced by KBBI AM 890 in Homer, Alaska. First aired 8/8/21.