Wednesday Evening 12/17/2025

Ice is starting to block channels at Homer Harbor, limiting access for some boats; and long time dancer and artist, Ed Hutchinson will present a new painting at Homer’s Art Shop Gallery showing both his own long time love for dance as well as inspired by Homer’s long running Nutcracker performance tradition.

