Wednesday Morning 08/05/2025

Nearly 40 people made the boat ride across Kachemak Bay to run or hike Grace Ridge on Saturday, taking part in this year’s Kachemak Bay Mountain Classic; and Bunnell Street Arts Center presents PechaKucha, or, a night of concise, live storytelling at the Porcupine Theater with 10 local presenters.

Support for the morning newscast comes from the Homer Foundation. For 33 years, The Homer Foundation has worked with friends and neighbors across the Southern Kenai Peninsula to meet the big challenges of today and grow exciting ideas for the future. The Homer Foundation has awarded over $5 million in grants and scholarships. To find out more, visit The Homer Foundation on social media, on the web at www.homerfoundation.org or by calling 907-235-0541.