Tuesday Evening 07/22/2025

Researchers are monitoring a possible harmful algae bloom in Kachemak Bay; and a minke whale became beached near Seldovia last Friday, but successfully returned to the water after spending six hours ashore.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, now celebrating 40 years of helping buyers and sellers in Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point, Homer, and across the bay achieve their real estate dreams. Listings can be found at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.

