Thursday Evening 07/17/2025

Saturday July 19th is Alaska Invasive Green Crab Awareness Day and the Kachemak Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve will host a free, family-friendly molt walk, collect and identify crab molts at Bishop’s Beach; and Kachemak Bay Campus is offering a one day upcoming Geology of Kachemak Bay class by kayak with local geologist Taz Tally. Emilie Springer spoke with instructor Tally.

