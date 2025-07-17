© 2025 KBBI
AM 890 Homer, 88.1 FM Seward, and KBBI.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI Newscast

Thursday Evening 07/17/2025

By Simon Lopez
Published July 17, 2025 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

Saturday July 19th is Alaska Invasive Green Crab Awareness Day and the Kachemak Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve will host a free, family-friendly molt walk, collect and identify crab molts at Bishop’s Beach; and Kachemak Bay Campus is offering a one day upcoming Geology of Kachemak Bay class by kayak with local geologist Taz Tally. Emilie Springer spoke with instructor Tally.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, now celebrating 40 of helping buyers and sellers in Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point, Homer, and across the bay achieve their real estate dreams. Listings can be found at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez