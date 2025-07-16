Wednesday Evening 07/16/2025

The Kenai Peninsula received an all-clear Wednesday, less than three hours after an earthquake in the Aleutian Chain prompted tsunami warnings for coastal communities; and Homer’s annual Peony Celebration which began in 2019, six years ago, has many local events starting in mid-June and runs through August.

