KBBI Newscast

Wednesday Evening 07/02/2025

By Simon Lopez
Published July 2, 2025 at 6:30 PM AKDT
The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District is on track to keep its pools and Sterling Elementary School open for another year; the U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for the source of a mayday call reported near Anchor Point Monday afternoon; and the waters where the Russian and Kenai rivers meet, known as the Russian River Confluence, opened Tuesday to sockeye and coho salmon sport fishing.

Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
