Wednesday Evening 07/02/2025

The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District is on track to keep its pools and Sterling Elementary School open for another year; the U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for the source of a mayday call reported near Anchor Point Monday afternoon; and the waters where the Russian and Kenai rivers meet, known as the Russian River Confluence, opened Tuesday to sockeye and coho salmon sport fishing.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, now celebrating 40 of helping buyers and sellers in Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point, Homer, and across the bay achieve their real estate dreams. Listings can be found at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.