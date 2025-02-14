Friday Morning 02/14/2025

This summer, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game is restricting king salmon sport fishing in Cook Inlet due to low returns, and the Kenai Peninsula Borough got permission from assembly members last week to spend $1.2 million on a relatively small chunk of land in Seward that could eventually open up a much bigger swath of land for development.

