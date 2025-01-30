Thursday Evening 01/30/2025

The Kenai Peninsula wasn’t immune to some of the chaos that came with the federal government’s Tuesday announcement of a temporary freeze on federal grant funds; The Alaska Department of Public Safety on Monday named three law enforcement officers it says fired weapons during a deadly Kasilof shooting last week; and Alaska students posted some of the lowest scores in the country in national reading and math test results that were released yesterday.

