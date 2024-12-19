Thursday Evening 12/19/2024

Late last week, power outages left thousands of Homer Electric Association members in the dark, including the region’s South Peninsula Hospital. International shipping and logistics giant Maersk is ceasing operations in Alaska by February. Terminals in Dutch Harbor and Kodiak are on the chopping block. The holiday season wouldn’t be the same without music. That’s why the Soldotna Public Library hosted a mini concert this week featuring an ensemble of local musicians.

