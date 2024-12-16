Monday Evening 12/16/2024

A Nikiski woman faces manslaughter charges, after Alaska State Troopers say she provided methamphetamine last year to a man before he overdosed on it; and a bunkhouse at the Silvertip Maintenance Station and communication upgrades to the Seward Highway between Hope and Turnagain Arm are among the Kenai Peninsula projects funded in Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s budget proposal for the upcoming fiscal year.

Support for the production of the evening news comes from Bay Realty. Bay Realty celebrating 50 years of listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula. Learn more and view current listings at bayrealtyalaska.com or by calling 907-235-6183. Bay Realty, since 1974.