Wednesday Evening 12/04/2024

As Kenai Peninsula school board members mull the best way to restrict student cellphone use , three schools offered reflections on the policies they’ve already implemented. Fourth-grader Rose Burke from Kenai was on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol Tuesday to light the Capitol Christmas tree, with help from Speaker of the House Mike Johnson.

Support for the production of the evening news comes from Bay Realty. Bay Realty celebrating 50 years of listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula. Learn more and view current listings at bayrealtyalaska.com or by calling 907-235-6183. Bay Realty, since 1974.

