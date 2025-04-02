Wednesday Evening 04/02/2025

The Alaska Dive Search, Rescue, and Recovery team found a Seldovia man dead inside a submerged vehicle near Seldovia Pier today; the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly commended the Nikiski High School Girls volleyball team and passed several items at its meeting last night; Juniors at Soldotna High School had the opportunity to learn the basics of career choices last week, during what the organizer says was the school’s first-ever job shadow day; and the annual Oil Spill Response training for fishing vessels kicked off yesterday, in Kodiak.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, now celebrating 40 of helping buyers and sellers in Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point, Homer, and across the bay achieve their real estate dreams. Listings can be found at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.