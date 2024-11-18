Monday Evening 11/18/2024

Homer Mayor Rachel Lord declared a local emergency after water and debris washed over the Homer Spit last weekend, damaging parts of the road and forcing closures. Leadership at Homer’s main senior living facility revealed it had more than a million dollars in unpaid taxes and debt at a board meeting last week. The Kenai National Wildlife Refuge closed Mystery Creek Road to vehicle traffic Friday.

