Tuesday Evening 10/29/2024

The group working to make the Sterling Highway safer brought new information to an open house in Soldotna last Thursday. A new, sober living home is opening in Homer in mid-January for men in recovery.

Support for the production of the evening news comes from Bay Realty. Bay Realty celebrating 50 years of listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula. Learn more and view current listings at bayrealtyalaska.com or by calling 907-235-6183. Bay Realty, since 1974.