Tuesday Morning 10/15/2024

Alaska State Troopers arrested 50-year-old Jonathan Hammond and charged him with contributing to the delinquency of a minor last week, and a beach access trail in the Diamond Creek Recreation Area near Homer is temporarily closed after recent heavy rainfall caused the landslide, and voters defeated an over $38 million bond for South Peninsula Hospital in Homer during borough elections this year.

