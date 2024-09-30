Monday Evening 09/30/2024

The National Marine Fisheries Service announced last Wednesday that it was shutting down the remainder of the Central Gulf of Alaska pollock season. Alaska’s highest court ruled against the City of Soldotna on Friday in the city’s long standing annexation case.

Support for the production of the evening news comes from Bay Realty. Bay Realty celebrating 50 years of listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula. Learn more and view current listings at bayrealtyalaska.com or by calling 907-235-6183. Bay Realty, since 1974.

