Friday Morning 09/27/2024

Next week will mark two years since voters on the central Kenai Peninsula overwhelmingly supported three large bond initiatives on the 2022 municipal ballot, and many Alaskans believe the key to thriving in the winter months is staying physically active. And for some on the Kenai Peninsula, that means dueling with long pointed blades.

Support for the morning newscast comes from the Homer Foundation. For 33 years, The Homer Foundation has worked with friends and neighbors across the Southern Kenai Peninsula to meet the big challenges of today and grow exciting ideas for the future. The Homer Foundation has awarded over $5 million in grants and scholarships. To find out more, visit The Homer Foundation on social media, on the web at www.homerfoundation.org or by calling 907-235-0541.

