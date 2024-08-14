Wednesday Evening 08/14/2024

© 2024 KBBI
University of Alaska Fairbanks scientists have documented the potent greenhouse gas methane coming from dry uplands of thawing permafrost. The 69th Annual Seward Silver Salmon Derby runs until Sunday. With cyberattacks on the healthcare industry becoming increasingly common, a Washington woman is suing an Alaska-based behavioral health provider related to a 2023 data breach.

