Monday Morning 08/05/2024

Homer Police arrested a man and charged him with multiple counts of third-degree criminal mischief, a felony, fourth-degree assault and second-degree indecent exposure, and candidate filing is now open in the Kenai Peninsula Borough for municipal elections, and producing locally-grown food and drink in Alaska can be challenging. That’s especially true of alcohol, which often relies on imported fruits, grains, and yeasts, even when they’re brewed in-state. But at Sweetgale Meadworks, a Homer man is making alcohol from locally-grown ingredients… with the help of thousands of tiny creatures.

