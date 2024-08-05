Monday Evening 08/05/2024

Thousands of people gathered in Ninilchik last weekend [Aug. 2–4] to celebrate Salmonfest, a music festival that features artists, musicians and vendors across the state; and four people remain missing from a capsized vessel near Homer after the U.S. Coast Guard suspended search and rescue attempts Sunday.

