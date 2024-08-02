Friday Evening 08/02/2024

Homer Police arrested a man and charged him with multiple counts of third-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree assault and second-degree indecent exposure. Candidate filing is now open in the Kenai Peninsula Borough for municipal elections. Producing locally-grown food and drink in Alaska can be challenging. That’s especially true of alcohol, which often relies on imported fruits, grains, and yeasts, even when they’re brewed in-state.

Support for the production of the evening news comes from Bay Realty. Bay Realty celebrating 50 years of listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula. Learn more and view current listings at bayrealtyalaska.com or by calling 907-235-6183. Bay Realty, since 1974.

