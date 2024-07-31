Wednesday Morning 07/31/2024

Host Kathleen Gustafsen and KBBI reporter Jamie Diep will talk to House District 6 candidate Brent Johnson, and the Alaska SeaLife Center in Seward admitted an orphaned Pacific walrus calf last week that was found alone on a beach in Utqiagvik, and dozens of boats, kayaks and paddleboards filled the Seldovia Slough last Saturday.

