Wednesday Evening 07/31/2024

Gov. Mike Dunleavy has vetoed funding for a crucial roof replacement project at The Pratt Museum in Homer; and a judge has dismissed six child pornography charges in the ongoing child sex abuse case against the former head of the Kenai Peninsula teachers union.

Support for the production of the evening news comes from Bay Realty. Bay Realty celebrating 50 years of listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula. Learn more and view current listings at bayrealtyalaska.com or by calling 907-235-6183. Bay Realty, since 1974.

