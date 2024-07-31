© 2024 KBBI
AM 890 Homer, 88.1 FM Seward, and KBBI.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI Newscast

Wednesday Evening 07/31/2024

By Simon Lopez
Published July 31, 2024 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

Gov. Mike Dunleavy has vetoed funding for a crucial roof replacement project at The Pratt Museum in Homer; and a judge has dismissed six child pornography charges in the ongoing child sex abuse case against the former head of the Kenai Peninsula teachers union.

Support for the production of the evening news comes from Bay Realty. Bay Realty celebrating 50 years of listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula. Learn more and view current listings at bayrealtyalaska.com or by calling 907-235-6183. Bay Realty, since 1974.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez