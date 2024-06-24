© 2024 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Monday Evening 06/24/2024

By Simon Lopez
Published June 24, 2024 at 4:38 PM AKDT
Homer’s planning commission is going to reconsider a housing project for South Peninsula Hospital after narrowly approving it at their Wednesday [June 19] meeting; and several years after two crab fisheries disasters occurred in the Norton Sound and Bering Sea, millions in relief funds are finally available to impacted fishermen.

Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
