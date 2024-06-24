Monday Evening 06/24/2024

Homer’s planning commission is going to reconsider a housing project for South Peninsula Hospital after narrowly approving it at their Wednesday [June 19] meeting; and several years after two crab fisheries disasters occurred in the Norton Sound and Bering Sea, millions in relief funds are finally available to impacted fishermen.

