Wednesday Morning 06/19/2024

The Homer City Council narrowed down a hefty list of applicants for the city manager position to three candidates at June 17th's meeting, and use of salt brine on Kenai Peninsula roads was reduced by about 60% last winter in response to local concerns about the brine’s corrosive qualities. That’s according to Alaska Department of Transportation officials, who joined Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Peter Micciche for a debrief Monday about how maintenance crews treated roads this season.

