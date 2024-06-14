© 2024 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI Newscast

Friday Morning 06/14/2024

By Kaylin Holmes
Published June 14, 2024 at 10:00 AM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

A company has sent plastic fishing nets destined for the landfill to recyclers for the past 7 years and began collecting nets from Homer and Kenai this year, the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly is considering an over $38 million bond for South Peninsula Hospital, and the Anchor River will open for catch and release fishing for king salmon this weekend.

Support for the morning newscast comes from the Homer Foundation. For 33 years, The Homer Foundation has worked with friends and neighbors across the Southern Kenai Peninsula to meet the big challenges of today and grow exciting ideas for the future. The Homer Foundation has awarded over $5 million in grants and scholarships. To find out more, visit The Homer Foundation  on social media, on the web at www.homerfoundation.org or by calling 907-235-0541.

KBBI Newscast
Kaylin Holmes
See stories by Kaylin Holmes