Wednesday Morning 04/24/2024

A cruise ship will make an impromptu stop in Homer this morning to give its passengers a moment of respite after almost two weeks at sea, springtime in Homer is marked by the return of sandhill cranes and various shorebirds. This year, a local dance school is bringing even more birds to the city with a production of “Swan Lake", and heavy rain drenched hillsides and flooded rivers around Kodiak last week.

Support for the morning newscast comes from the Homer Foundation. For 33 years, The Homer Foundation has worked with friends and neighbors across the Southern Kenai Peninsula to meet the big challenges of today and grow exciting ideas for the future. The Homer Foundation has awarded over $5 million in grants and scholarships. To find out more, visit The Homer Foundation on social media, on the web at www.homerfoundation.org or by calling 907-235-0541.

