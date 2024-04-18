© 2024 KBBI
Thursday Evening 04/18/2024

By Jamie Diep
Published April 18, 2024 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Aside from online markets and the occasional shop, there are very few pet store options on the Kenai Peninsula to choose from. But, a new store sells a number of practical and quirky items, and is an enjoyable place to experience. The Kenai Peninsula Borough has two new policies, one which allows the borough to issue civil trespass orders, and one which clarifies how public records can be accessed.

Jamie Diep
Jamie Diep is a reporter/host for KBBI from Portland, Oregon. They joined KBBI right after getting a degree in music and Anthropology from the University of Oregon. They’ve built a strong passion for public radio through their work with OPB in Portland and the Here I Stand Project in Taipei, Taiwan.Jamie covers everything related to Homer and the Kenai Peninsula, and they’re particularly interested in education and environmental reporting. You can reach them at jamie@kbbi.org to send story ideas.
