KBBI Newscast

Tuesday Evening 04/30/2024

By Jamie Diep
Published April 30, 2024 at 6:30 PM AKDT
The federal government has issued a final ruling on a disputed commercial salmon fishing area in Cook Inlet. The Alaska Railroad Company is moving forward with plans to replace a nearly 60-year-old passenger dock in Seward. Starting tomorrow, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game will implement restrictions in the Kasilof River sport fishery. A group of Soldotna Girl Scouts have designed and manufactured a product that can help prevent human-caused wildfires.

