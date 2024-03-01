Friday Morning 03/01/2024

Parents and school staff filled the seats at the Homer Middle School Library for a panel discussion about teen mental health earlier this week, the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly heard public comment on an ordinance to sell borough-owned land and discussed pending legislation on energy and resilience projects at Tuesday night’s meeting, and the Alaska House of Representatives is mulling an amendment to the state Constitution that would guarantee residents a Permanent Fund dividend payment according to a set formula every year.

